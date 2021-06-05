Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Upgraded to B by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) from a c rating to a b rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Boston Scientific from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Boston Scientific from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.58.

Boston Scientific stock opened at $42.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 420.30, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Boston Scientific has a 12 month low of $32.99 and a 12 month high of $44.63.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Boston Scientific will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 7,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total transaction of $299,254.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,057 shares in the company, valued at $80,963.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total transaction of $27,027.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,906.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 216,355 shares of company stock valued at $9,240,952 over the last 90 days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BSX. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 68.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 82,659,471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,194,787,000 after buying an additional 33,630,705 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $509,837,000. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 29,990,892 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,078,173,000 after acquiring an additional 11,161,162 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $342,182,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 21,306,022 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $765,951,000 after acquiring an additional 5,520,351 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

