Brian S. Hertzman Sells 1,620 Shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Stock

American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) CFO Brian S. Hertzman sold 1,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.58, for a total transaction of $219,639.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,382.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE AFG opened at $140.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $124.65. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.73 and a 1-year high of $141.25.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.74. American Financial Group had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a $14.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. This is a boost from American Financial Group’s previous None dividend of $1.00. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.70%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of American Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of American Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. 65.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AFG. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on American Financial Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of American Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. American Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.50.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

