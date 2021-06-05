Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC Has $3.04 Million Stock Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,505 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $3,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 21,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 4,004 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $310,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Marriott International by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,835,000 after buying an additional 4,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in Marriott International by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 30,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,013,000 after buying an additional 2,551 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

MAR traded up $1.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $142.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,651,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,023,010. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.40. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $80.26 and a one year high of $159.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.11, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 57.49% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The company’s revenue was down 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total transaction of $49,701.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,992.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director George Munoz sold 8,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.29, for a total value of $1,358,785.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,253,133.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,153 shares of company stock valued at $2,311,749. Corporate insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MAR. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Marriott International from $147.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Marriott International from $123.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Marriott International from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.79.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

