Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC Has $7.29 Million Stock Holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 168,015 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,895 shares during the quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $7,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth $450,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 6,972 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth $229,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth $241,000. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 169,864 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,209,000 after buying an additional 43,180 shares in the last quarter. 59.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Lisa J. Korner sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total transaction of $476,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,950,221.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock traded up $0.34 on Friday, hitting $51.96. 818,492 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,190,750. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a one year low of $32.61 and a one year high of $52.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.15. The company has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.11.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.22. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 34.70% and a net margin of 32.55%. The company had revenue of $661.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $1.028 per share. This is an increase from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 107.03%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MMP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Truist lowered Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Magellan Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.44.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

