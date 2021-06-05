Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC Invests $224,000 in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,500 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intel by 177.5% in the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intel by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Intel from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded up $1.13 on Friday, hitting $57.37. 21,493,760 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,594,722. The stock has a market cap of $231.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.79. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.61 and a 1-year high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 27.59%. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Intel’s payout ratio is 26.23%.

In other news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $171,216.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,956,125.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $164,352.86. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

