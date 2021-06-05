Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN)

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 308,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,050 shares during the quarter. Sunoco accounts for about 1.5% of Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC owned about 0.31% of Sunoco worth $9,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunoco in the first quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Sunoco by 34.5% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 32,547 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 8,342 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Sunoco in the first quarter worth approximately $293,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Sunoco by 13.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,173 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Sunoco by 20.6% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,789 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. 20.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SUN shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sunoco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunoco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Sunoco in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.38.

Shares of Sunoco stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 253,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,340. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.82. Sunoco LP has a fifty-two week low of $22.52 and a fifty-two week high of $36.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. Sunoco had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 65.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.78) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sunoco LP will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a $0.8255 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.06%. Sunoco’s payout ratio is 434.21%.

Sunoco Company Profile

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

