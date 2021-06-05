Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,310 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,460 shares during the quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $4,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $1,089,275,000. Dodge & Cox increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 39,109,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,796,750,000 after buying an additional 8,787,122 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter worth $164,570,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 12,729.0% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,854,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,581,000 after buying an additional 1,839,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 157.7% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,828,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,285,000 after buying an additional 1,731,251 shares during the last quarter. 78.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

RTX stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $89.02. 4,083,004 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,073,622. The company has a market cap of $134.87 billion, a PE ratio of -49.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $51.92 and a 12 month high of $89.93.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $15.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 5.54% and a negative net margin of 4.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is an increase from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 74.73%.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 4,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $392,701.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,416,244.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 19,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $1,625,731.11. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,131,365.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,665 shares of company stock worth $2,138,790 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RTX. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Raytheon Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.33.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.