Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Given New $525.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its target price lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $500.00 to $525.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on AVGO. Citigroup restated a buy rating and set a $528.00 price target (up previously from $500.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $415.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Broadcom from $480.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $482.81.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom stock opened at $475.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $462.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Broadcom has a twelve month low of $292.41 and a twelve month high of $495.14. The company has a market capitalization of $193.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.45% and a net margin of 19.11%. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.14 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Broadcom will post 23.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.98, for a total transaction of $232,659.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 16,827 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.61, for a total transaction of $8,053,570.47. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,997 shares of company stock valued at $13,225,300. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,412 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,559,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 87.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,075 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after buying an additional 1,901 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its position in Broadcom by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 2,250 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,165 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the period. 81.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

Featured Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.