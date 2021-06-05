Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Price Target Increased to $528.00 by Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its price objective upped by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $500.00 to $528.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Broadcom from $540.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Broadcom from $538.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Broadcom from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Broadcom from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Sunday, March 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $482.81.

AVGO stock opened at $475.00 on Friday. Broadcom has a twelve month low of $292.41 and a twelve month high of $495.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $193.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $462.00.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.45% and a net margin of 19.11%. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom will post 23.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 78.05%.

In related news, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 16,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.61, for a total transaction of $8,053,570.47. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.98, for a total value of $232,659.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,997 shares of company stock worth $13,225,300 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Phoenix Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

