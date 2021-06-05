Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Holdings Raised by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 30.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $4,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Associated Banc Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. 86.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BR opened at $160.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.22 and a beta of 0.87. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.20 and a 1-year high of $167.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.21.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 45.63% and a net margin of 10.71%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 45.73%.

In related news, VP Laura Matlin sold 1,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total transaction of $219,108.45. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,007,514.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

