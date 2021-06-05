Brokerages Anticipate Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) to Announce -$1.30 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) to post earnings of ($1.30) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Karuna Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.10) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.49). Karuna Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.65) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Karuna Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($5.94) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.59) to ($4.83). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($5.96) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.08) to ($4.34). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Karuna Therapeutics.

Get Karuna Therapeutics alerts:

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.14) by $0.04.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities raised their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $122.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 26th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Karuna Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Karuna Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.44.

NASDAQ:KRTX opened at $109.84 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $113.89. Karuna Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $69.58 and a 12 month high of $146.97.

In other news, COO Andrew Craig Miller sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.22, for a total transaction of $571,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,768,110. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.07, for a total value of $770,490.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,201,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,700 shares of company stock valued at $3,365,290 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor LLC acquired a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,057,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 88.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 990,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,064,000 after purchasing an additional 464,313 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,520,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 18.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,690,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,282,000 after purchasing an additional 266,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP boosted its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 77.7% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 601,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,276,000 after buying an additional 262,944 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

About Karuna Therapeutics

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

Further Reading: Call Option

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Karuna Therapeutics (KRTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Karuna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karuna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.