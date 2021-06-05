Brokerages Anticipate MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) to Post $0.04 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.04 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for MRC Global’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the highest is $0.06. MRC Global reported earnings per share of ($0.10) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 140%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that MRC Global will report full-year earnings of $0.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $1.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow MRC Global.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $609.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.79 million. MRC Global had a negative net margin of 12.04% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of MRC Global in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MRC Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.25.

MRC opened at $11.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.83. MRC Global has a 12-month low of $3.93 and a 12-month high of $12.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.07.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in MRC Global by 2,296.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 5,281 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 265.9% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 7,775 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 5,650 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in shares of MRC Global by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 16,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 2,906 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MRC Global in the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in MRC Global by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 13,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

MRC Global Company Profile

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation and top work components, and valve modification services, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

