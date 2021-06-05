Brokerages Anticipate Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $837.89 Million

Analysts expect that Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) will announce sales of $837.89 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Pentair’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $825.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $859.30 million. Pentair reported sales of $713.30 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Pentair will report full year sales of $3.36 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.31 billion to $3.43 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.34 billion to $3.57 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Pentair.

Get Pentair alerts:

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. Pentair had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The firm had revenue of $865.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.01 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Pentair’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

PNR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Pentair from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Pentair has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.87.

In related news, EVP John H. Jacko sold 30,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $2,153,350.29. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,012.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Pentair during the first quarter worth about $227,000. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in Pentair during the first quarter worth about $2,166,000. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in Pentair by 29.0% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 14,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 3,331 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 39.4% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 24,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 6,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 44,040.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 4,404 shares in the last quarter. 81.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PNR opened at $69.52 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.62. Pentair has a 12 month low of $35.61 and a 12 month high of $70.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. Pentair’s payout ratio is 32.00%.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pentair (PNR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.