Brokerages Expect Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Analysts expect Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.18) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Design Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.26) and the highest is ($0.10). The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Design Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.85) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.17) to ($0.53). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.50) to ($0.83). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Design Therapeutics.

Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.25).

Several analysts have issued reports on DSGN shares. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Design Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Design Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on Design Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cormorant Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Design Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $146,409,000. Logos Global Management LP acquired a new stake in Design Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $81,702,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Design Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $75,788,000. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Design Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,380,000. Finally, Baker BROS. Advisors LP acquired a new position in Design Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $42,955,000. 45.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Design Therapeutics stock traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,618. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.74. Design Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $18.55 and a 12 month high of $50.50.

Design Therapeutics, Inc develops therapies for the treatment of degenerative disorders caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company engages in the development of a program for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia and degenerative diseases such as Fragile X syndrome and myotonic dystrophy.

