Brokerages Expect Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $47.30 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) will announce $47.30 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Eagle Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $44.30 million and the highest is $50.30 million. Eagle Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $41.94 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eagle Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $187.45 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $179.00 million to $195.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $223.85 million, with estimates ranging from $201.90 million to $245.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Eagle Pharmaceuticals.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 7.87%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:EGRX traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.50. 111,816 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,005. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $36.48 and a 1-year high of $53.43. The firm has a market cap of $491.63 million, a P/E ratio of 35.38 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.10.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $34,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 1,208.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,240 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,055 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. 92.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the metabolic critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

