Brokerages Expect Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $10.53 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) will post $10.53 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Sanofi’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $10.46 billion to $10.59 billion. Sanofi reported sales of $9.04 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sanofi will report full year sales of $46.05 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $45.72 billion to $46.23 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $48.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $47.66 billion to $49.28 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sanofi.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.14. Sanofi had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 17.33%. The business had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sanofi presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNY. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 40,004,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,943,814,000 after buying an additional 631,476 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,787,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,896,000 after acquiring an additional 558,819 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 9.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,098,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348,956 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Sanofi by 45.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,384,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,865,000 after buying an additional 1,376,204 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Sanofi by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,852,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,188,000 after acquiring an additional 232,277 shares in the last quarter. 7.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNY traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $52.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 919,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,038,029. The stock has a market cap of $132.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.58. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of $44.76 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.71.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $1.9061 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. This is a positive change from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.21. This represents a yield of 3.2%. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio is 40.90%.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

