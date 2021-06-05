Brokerages Set Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Price Target at $126.59

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $126.59.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NBIX shares. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

NBIX traded up $0.21 on Monday, hitting $94.39. 570,356 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 715,136. The company has a current ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.89. The company has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 0.77. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 12 month low of $86.02 and a 12 month high of $136.26.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.14). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 38.45% and a return on equity of 40.53%. The firm had revenue of $236.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.81 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NBIX. Intrust Bank NA purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $211,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 2,813.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 327,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,882,000 after acquiring an additional 316,575 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $827,000. Colony Group LLC grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 7,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 3,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.74% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.

