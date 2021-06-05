Brokerages Set Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Price Target at $126.59

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $126.59.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on NBIX shares. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.
NBIX traded up $0.21 on Monday, hitting $94.39. 570,356 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 715,136. The company has a current ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.89. The company has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 0.77. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 12 month low of $86.02 and a 12 month high of $136.26.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NBIX. Intrust Bank NA purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $211,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 2,813.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 327,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,882,000 after acquiring an additional 316,575 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $827,000. Colony Group LLC grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 7,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 3,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.74% of the company’s stock.
Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile
Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.
