Brokers Offer Predictions for Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:WDO)

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO) – Equities research analysts at Pi Financial cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Wesdome Gold Mines in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 3rd. Pi Financial analyst P. Ker now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.58 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.73. Pi Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $14.50 target price on the stock. Pi Financial also issued estimates for Wesdome Gold Mines’ FY2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.50 to C$12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Eight Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$18.00 to C$16.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.42.

TSE:WDO opened at C$11.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Wesdome Gold Mines has a fifty-two week low of C$7.78 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.00.

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$48.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$64.32 million.

Wesdome Gold Mines Company Profile

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of dorÃ© bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario, as well as the Kiena Mining and Milling Complex and exploration properties located in Val D'Or, Quebec.

