Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners L.P. owns and operates renewable power platform. The company’s power generating portfolio comprised of hydroelectric generating, wind facilities and natural gas-fired plants. It operates in the United States, Canada and Brazil. The company sells its generation output to public power authorities, load-serving utilities and industrial users. Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners L.P., is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Get Brookfield Renewable Partners alerts:

BEP has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $52.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.39.

Shares of BEP opened at $39.18 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.12. The company has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.28 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 1-year low of $24.50 and a 1-year high of $49.87.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.19). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 8.11%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $953.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.3038 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is -95.08%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BEP. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 4.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 134,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,288,000 after buying an additional 5,910 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 11,146 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.76% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brookfield Renewable Partners (BEP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.