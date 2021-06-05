Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) – SVB Leerink raised their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Bruker in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 2nd. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.41. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Bruker’s FY2021 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.14 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on BRKR. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Bruker from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Bruker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Bruker from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on Bruker from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bruker has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

Bruker stock opened at $69.53 on Friday. Bruker has a 12 month low of $36.82 and a 12 month high of $71.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.29.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. Bruker had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 9.63%. The business had revenue of $554.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. Bruker’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Bruker’s payout ratio is currently 11.85%.

In other news, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total value of $108,774.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $633,668.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRKR. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bruker in the first quarter worth $119,404,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Bruker by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,971,148 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $160,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,353 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bruker in the fourth quarter worth $58,491,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bruker by 95.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,205,236 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $77,494,000 after purchasing an additional 587,464 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Bruker by 298.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 681,084 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,780,000 after acquiring an additional 510,017 shares during the last quarter. 69.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

