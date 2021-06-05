BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) Rating Lowered to Sell at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of BT Group in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BT Group in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BT Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of BT Group in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BT Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get BT Group alerts:

BTGOF stock opened at $2.48 on Thursday. BT Group has a 1-year low of $1.24 and a 1-year high of $2.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.26.

BT Group plc provides communications products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Consumer, Enterprise, Global, and Openreach segments. The Consumer segment offers mobile, broadband, home phone, and TV services under the BT, EE and Plusnet brands.

Read More: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for BT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.