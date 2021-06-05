(BTA.L) (LON:BTA) Stock Rating Lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

(BTA.L) (LON:BTA) was downgraded by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on BTA. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.61) price target on shares of (BTA.L) in a report on Friday, May 14th. Numis Securities upgraded shares of (BTA.L) to a “reduce” rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 110 ($1.44) to GBX 140 ($1.83) in a report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.29) price target on shares of (BTA.L) in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of (BTA.L) to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 125 ($1.63) to GBX 200 ($2.61) in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of (BTA.L) to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 165 ($2.16) to GBX 175 ($2.29) in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. (BTA.L) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 179 ($2.34).

