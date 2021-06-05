C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Shares Down 1.8% Following Analyst Downgrade

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) shares dropped 1.8% during mid-day trading on Friday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on the stock from $98.00 to $63.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock. C3.ai traded as low as $66.30 and last traded at $67.00. Approximately 6,696 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 3,775,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.26.

AI has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on C3.ai from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on C3.ai from $141.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on C3.ai from $120.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush cut their price target on C3.ai from $175.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on C3.ai from $195.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.22.

In related news, Director Baker Hughes Holdings Llc sold 873,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total value of $56,117,941.75. Also, VP Brady Mickelsen sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.70, for a total transaction of $1,754,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 229,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,104,698.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,522,182 shares of company stock valued at $530,689,336.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of C3.ai during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of C3.ai during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of C3.ai during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of C3.ai during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in C3.ai in the first quarter worth about $26,000. 46.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.77.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $52.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.60 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that C3.ai, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About C3.ai (NYSE:AI)

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

