California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its position in California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 437,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,465 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.05% of California BanCorp worth $7,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Destination Wealth Management acquired a new stake in California BanCorp during the first quarter worth approximately $468,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in California BanCorp by 0.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 399,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC raised its holdings in California BanCorp by 9.6% during the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 169,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,017,000 after purchasing an additional 14,842 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in California BanCorp by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 5,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in California BanCorp by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081 shares in the last quarter. 56.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CALB stock opened at $18.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. California BanCorp has a twelve month low of $10.19 and a twelve month high of $19.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.57 million, a PE ratio of 22.49 and a beta of 1.32.

California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.07. California BanCorp had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 4.88%.

California BanCorp Company Profile

California BanCorp operates as the bank holding company for California Bank of Commerce that provides commercial banking services to small to middle-market businesses, professionals, and not-for-profit organizations in California. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

