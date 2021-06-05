Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $1.50 Million Stake in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) by 45.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,534 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $1,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newport Trust Co bought a new stake in Macy’s during the first quarter worth $139,207,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Macy’s in the 4th quarter valued at $70,818,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Macy’s in the 4th quarter valued at $47,265,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Macy’s by 237.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,088,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,153 shares during the period. Finally, Vesa Equity Investment S.a r.l. bought a new position in Macy’s in the 4th quarter valued at $14,001,000. 79.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Macy’s news, EVP John T. Harper sold 5,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $85,393.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,758.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,112 shares of company stock worth $100,826. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

M has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Macy’s from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Macy’s from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Macy’s from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised Macy’s from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Macy’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.63.

Shares of M opened at $17.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.25. The stock has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of -20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Macy’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.57 and a 52-week high of $22.30.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.80. Macy’s had a positive return on equity of 2.78% and a negative net margin of 1.36%. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.03) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

