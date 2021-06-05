Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,851 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $2,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Campbell Soup by 26.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 101.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 2.1% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 16,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. 52.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CPB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.11.

In other Campbell Soup news, EVP Craig Slavtcheff sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total value of $342,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,810 shares in the company, valued at $1,799,272.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 35.64% of the company’s stock.

CPB stock opened at $49.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Campbell Soup has a fifty-two week low of $44.53 and a fifty-two week high of $54.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.58.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 37.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.17%.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB).

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.