Canadian Tire Co., Limited (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Canadian Tire Co., Limited (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $225.63.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CDNAF. TD Securities raised their target price on Canadian Tire from C$210.00 to C$240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$195.00 to C$220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Canadian Tire from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$178.00 to C$223.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Canadian Tire from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th.

CDNAF opened at $167.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.01. Canadian Tire has a 12-month low of $85.04 and a 12-month high of $175.03.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates in three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails automotive maintenance products and accessories, parts, tires as well as automotive repair and roadside assistance; kitchen, home organization, decor and essentials, home electronics, pet, and cleaning and consumable products; tools, hardware, paint, electrical, plumbing, home environment, and smart home products; and outdoor recreation, exercise, footwear and apparel, hunting, fishing, camping, and sporting goods.

