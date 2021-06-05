Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Forecasted to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) – Research analysts at Raymond James boosted their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Canadian Western Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 31st. Raymond James analyst S. Boland now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.76 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.72. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $38.50 price objective on the stock.

Get Canadian Western Bank alerts:

CWB has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank to C$41.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$37.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Scotiabank upped their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Monday, May 31st. National Bankshares increased their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$41.00 price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$39.63.

Canadian Western Bank stock opened at C$35.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.13 billion and a PE ratio of 11.29. Canadian Western Bank has a fifty-two week low of C$22.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$37.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$34.12.

In other news, Senior Officer Darrell Robert Jones sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.01, for a total value of C$70,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$640,647.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Canadian Western Bank’s payout ratio is presently 36.50%.

About Canadian Western Bank

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Western Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Western Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.