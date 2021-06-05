Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) Earns Market Perform Rating from Raymond James

Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by stock analysts at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a C$3.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential downside of 3.85% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$3.00 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$2.25 to C$3.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$2.42.

Shares of CJ opened at C$3.12 on Thursday. Cardinal Energy has a one year low of C$0.38 and a one year high of C$3.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.81. The firm has a market capitalization of C$450.49 million and a PE ratio of 5.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.86, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$66.07 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cardinal Energy will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of low decline light, medium, and heavy quality oil, and natural gas in Western Canada. It has operations in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan. As of December 31, 2020, company had total proved plus probable oil and gas reserves are 99,258 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

