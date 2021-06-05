CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) Receives $15.43 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.43.

MTBC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of CareCloud in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CareCloud from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

In related news, insider Stephen Andrew Snyder sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total value of $170,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Bill Korn sold 12,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.45, for a total transaction of $348,615.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,180 shares of company stock worth $698,067 over the last three months. 37.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTBC. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in CareCloud in the first quarter worth $122,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in CareCloud by 191.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,970 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 9,827 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CareCloud in the fourth quarter worth $145,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CareCloud by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 5,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in CareCloud during the 4th quarter worth about $195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MTBC opened at $8.98 on Wednesday. CareCloud has a fifty-two week low of $6.29 and a fifty-two week high of $13.40. The company has a market cap of $129.31 million, a P/E ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.17.

CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03. CareCloud had a negative net margin of 7.33% and a negative return on equity of 8.57%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CareCloud will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CareCloud Company Profile

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

