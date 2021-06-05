Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Shares Purchased by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 385.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,604 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,004 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $1,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 40.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 48,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 14,015 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 75,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 19,475 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 61,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 7,307 shares in the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 108.3% in the fourth quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,610,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,547,000 after buying an additional 1,357,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 79.3% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 9,068 shares during the period. 52.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $2,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 754,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,751,637.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 88,762 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $2,491,549.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,304,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,620,262.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CCL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist increased their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.38.

Shares of NYSE CCL opened at $30.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.70. Carnival Co. & plc has a one year low of $12.11 and a one year high of $31.50.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.25). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 1,375.09% and a negative return on equity of 39.14%. The company had revenue of $26.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post -5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Carnival Co. & Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

