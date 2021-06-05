Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Major Shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.71, for a total transaction of $13,835,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,065. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ernest C. Garcia II also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Carvana alerts:

On Wednesday, April 28th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.24, for a total transaction of $14,762,000.00.

On Friday, April 16th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.73, for a total transaction of $13,736,500.00.

Shares of NYSE:CVNA opened at $279.87 on Friday. Carvana Co. has a 12-month low of $106.01 and a 12-month high of $323.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $264.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.24. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 13.10% and a negative net margin of 2.19%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.18) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

CVNA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $250.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Carvana from $214.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Carvana from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Carvana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.86.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Carvana during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Carvana during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Carvana during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Carvana in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Claar Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carvana in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 54.02% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Featured Article: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.