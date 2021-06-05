carVertical 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $58,348.00 (CV)

carVertical (CURRENCY:CV) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 5th. During the last week, carVertical has traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One carVertical coin can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. carVertical has a market cap of $5.38 million and $58,348.00 worth of carVertical was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get carVertical alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.22 or 0.00075593 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004352 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002778 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00025519 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002779 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $360.66 or 0.01001694 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,554.65 or 0.09872753 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.24 or 0.00053437 BTC.

carVertical Coin Profile

CV is a coin. It was first traded on December 13th, 2017. carVertical’s total supply is 9,835,745,292 coins and its circulating supply is 7,625,478,192 coins. carVertical’s official website is www.carvertical.com/investors . The Reddit community for carVertical is /r/carvertical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . carVertical’s official Twitter account is @verticalcar and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CarVertical is a blockchain-based vehicle history registry. The CarVertical will allow the network users to register their vehicles on the blockchain as a property and by installing a miner into the vehicle OBD slot (On-Board Diagnostics) generate a stream of real-time information that will be used to calculate the real value of the vehicle. In order to calculate the real value of a certain vehicle, the CarVertical team will use machine learning and advanced mathematical models. Furthermore, the CarVertical will feature a wallet that will serve as a gateway to most of their services, including the car's registration and maintenance records previously mentioned, and also perform insurance or technical inspection tasks. CarVertical token (CV) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the network users that provide information about the vehicle. “

carVertical Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as carVertical directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire carVertical should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase carVertical using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for carVertical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for carVertical and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.