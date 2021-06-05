Cascades (TSE:CAS) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$13.68. Cascades shares last traded at C$13.46, with a volume of 460,705 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. CIBC upgraded shares of Cascades from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Cascades to C$18.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Cascades from C$19.50 to C$18.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. TD Securities upgraded Cascades from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$17.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Cascades to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$18.57.

The company has a market cap of C$1.39 billion and a PE ratio of 6.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$14.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.61.

Cascades (TSE:CAS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.21 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cascades Inc. will post 1.8200001 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Cascades’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.10%.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

