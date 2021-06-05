Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $113.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Catalent, Inc. provides advanced delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics and consumer health products. It operates through Oral Technologies, Medication Delivery Solutions, and Development & Clinical Services. The Oral Technologies segment address the full diversity of the pharmaceutical industry including small molecules, large molecule biologics and consumer health products. The Medication Delivery Solutions segment offers formulation, development, and manufacturing services for delivery of drugs and biologics administered through injection, inhalation, and ophthalmic routes. The Development and Clinical Services segment provides manufacturing, packaging, storage, and inventory management services for drugs and biologics in clinical trials. Catalent, Inc. is headquartered in Somerset, New Jersey. “

Get Catalent alerts:

Separately, Argus increased their price target on shares of Catalent from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $123.78.

NYSE CTLT opened at $101.16 on Friday. Catalent has a 52-week low of $67.97 and a 52-week high of $127.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $106.49. The company has a market cap of $17.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.28 million. Catalent had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 14.43%. The company’s revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Catalent will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Catalent news, CEO John R. Chiminski sold 42,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.16, for a total value of $4,439,855.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Steven L. Fasman sold 21,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.53, for a total transaction of $2,262,760.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 65,267 shares of company stock valued at $6,850,694. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Catalent by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Catalent by 17.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its position in Catalent by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Catalent by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Catalent by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

Further Reading: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Catalent (CTLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.