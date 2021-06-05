Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Bought by Westhampton Capital LLC

Westhampton Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Westhampton Capital LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 68.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CAT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $264.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $259.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $222.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.29.

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan bought 420 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $237.86 per share, for a total transaction of $99,901.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,695.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 80,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.82, for a total transaction of $17,738,374.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,560,889.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 145,062 shares of company stock worth $31,884,447 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $244.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.19. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.01 and a 52-week high of $246.69. The company has a market capitalization of $133.67 billion, a PE ratio of 39.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.93.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.94. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 26.63%. The firm had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th were paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 62.80%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

