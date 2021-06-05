CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Purchased by Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,946 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,037 shares during the quarter. CDW makes up about 5.5% of Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $16,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CDW during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of CDW by 195.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 219 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CDW by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CDW by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 236 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of CDW during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 91.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CDW alerts:

CDW stock traded up $2.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $167.49. The company had a trading volume of 622,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 820,526. The company has a market capitalization of $23.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $172.52. CDW Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.87 and a fifty-two week high of $184.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.25. CDW had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 83.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. CDW’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.43%.

CDW announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 13th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.75.

In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.58, for a total value of $646,030.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,735 shares in the company, valued at $7,518,866.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total transaction of $657,865.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,724 shares in the company, valued at $7,375,882.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,995 shares of company stock worth $3,030,143. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CDW Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

Read More: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.