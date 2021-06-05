Celestica’s (CLS) Sector Perform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of Celestica (TSE:CLS) (NYSE:CLS) in a research report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a C$11.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of CLS stock opened at C$10.42 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$10.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.18, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Celestica has a 12-month low of C$7.73 and a 12-month high of C$11.99. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.15.

Celestica (TSE:CLS) (NYSE:CLS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.57 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Celestica will post 1.2600001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

