Cerillion (LON:CER) Reaches New 1-Year High at $800.00

Cerillion Plc (LON:CER)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 800 ($10.45) and last traded at GBX 800 ($10.45), with a volume of 29498 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 785 ($10.26).

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Liberum Capital boosted their price target on Cerillion from GBX 565 ($7.38) to GBX 670 ($8.75) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Cerillion from GBX 575 ($7.51) to GBX 665 ($8.69) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,142.74. The company has a market cap of £247.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.26.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a GBX 2.10 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Cerillion’s payout ratio is presently 40.82%.

In related news, insider Oliver Gilchrist sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 734 ($9.59), for a total value of £293,600 ($383,590.28).

Cerillion Plc provides software for billing, charging, and customer relationship management (CRM) to the telecommunications, finance, utilities, and transportation sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through four segments: Services, Software, Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), and Third-Party.

