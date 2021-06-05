Cfra Cuts Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) Price Target to C$45.00

Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) had its price target cut by Cfra from C$75.00 to C$45.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on WEED. Benchmark cut shares of Canopy Growth from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$27.78 to C$29.09 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Cormark lowered shares of Canopy Growth from a market perform rating to a reduce rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$44.00 to C$39.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Canopy Growth from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$34.33.

TSE:WEED opened at C$29.29 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$32.64. Canopy Growth has a 52-week low of C$18.44 and a 52-week high of C$71.60. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.22 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.71, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a current ratio of 6.24.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

