ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06), Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $40.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.23 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.37) EPS.

Shares of NYSE CHPT opened at $28.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.91. ChargePoint has a 1 year low of $9.82 and a 1 year high of $49.48.

CHPT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on ChargePoint in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on ChargePoint in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on ChargePoint in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

