ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.55 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) will post earnings per share of ($0.55) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for ChemoCentryx’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.51) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.63). ChemoCentryx posted earnings of $0.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 289.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ChemoCentryx will report full-year earnings of ($1.88) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.24) to ($1.33). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.90) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.64) to ($1.11). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ChemoCentryx.

Get ChemoCentryx alerts:

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.03). ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 16.12% and a negative net margin of 91.54%. The business had revenue of $10.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.69 million.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CCXI. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target (down previously from $80.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (down previously from $57.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (down previously from $93.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on ChemoCentryx from $101.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (down previously from $84.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

Shares of CCXI stock opened at $10.03 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. ChemoCentryx has a 1 year low of $9.53 and a 1 year high of $70.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.73.

In related news, COO Tausif Butt bought 10,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.06 per share, with a total value of $120,222.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,222.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in ChemoCentryx by 28.2% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in ChemoCentryx by 169.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ChemoCentryx during the first quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in ChemoCentryx during the first quarter valued at $123,000. 78.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ChemoCentryx Company Profile

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It develops Avacopan, an orally administered selective complement 5a receptor inhibitor for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

Recommended Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ChemoCentryx (CCXI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ChemoCentryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChemoCentryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.