Chemring Group (LON:CHG) Hits New 52-Week High Following Dividend Announcement

Chemring Group PLC (LON:CHG) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as GBX 322.73 ($4.22) and last traded at GBX 307.50 ($4.02), with a volume of 102007 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 306.50 ($4.00).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Chemring Group’s payout ratio is 0.31%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Chemring Group from GBX 330 ($4.31) to GBX 365 ($4.77) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 282.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.08. The firm has a market capitalization of £910.95 million and a PE ratio of 26.83.

In other news, insider Andrew Lewis sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 267 ($3.49), for a total transaction of £48,060 ($62,790.70). Also, insider Andrew Davies bought 11,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 275 ($3.59) per share, with a total value of £32,725 ($42,755.42).

Chemring Group Company Profile

Chemring Group PLC supplies countermeasures, sensors, and energetic solutions to aerospace, defense, and security industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, Norway, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sensors & Information and Countermeasures & Energetics.

