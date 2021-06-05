Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chimerix, Inc. engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of oral antiviral therapeutics for various medical needs. The Company is developing various product candidates for the treatment of dsDNA viruses, HIV, hepatitis C, influenza and smallpox which are under different phases of clinical development. It is also screening our proprietary Chimerix Chemical Library for compounds with activity against dengue virus, malaria and tuberculosis. Chimerix, Inc. is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CMRX. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Chimerix in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Jonestrading reissued a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Chimerix in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Wedbush started coverage on Chimerix in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an outperform rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Chimerix from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Chimerix in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.21.

NASDAQ CMRX opened at $8.69 on Wednesday. Chimerix has a fifty-two week low of $2.22 and a fifty-two week high of $11.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.42. The company has a market capitalization of $749.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 1.58.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.73). The business had revenue of $1.44 million during the quarter. Chimerix had a negative net margin of 2,344.90% and a negative return on equity of 49.70%. Equities analysts anticipate that Chimerix will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Chimerix by 207.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 101,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 68,400 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. lifted its stake in Chimerix by 13.5% during the first quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 4,490,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,284,000 after purchasing an additional 533,500 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Chimerix during the first quarter worth about $44,179,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in Chimerix by 47.9% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 100,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 32,600 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Chimerix by 22.2% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 89,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 16,332 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

Chimerix, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on accelerating the advancement of various medicines that impact in the lives of patients living with cancer and other serious diseases. Its clinical stage development programs include brincidofovir (BCV), an antiviral drug candidate in development as a medical countermeasure for smallpox; dociparstat sodium (DSTAT), which inhibits the activities of key proteins implicated in the resistance of acute myeloid leukemia blasts and leukemic stem cells to chemotherapy; and ONC201 a program for potentially treating tumors which harbor the H3 K27M mutation in recurrent diffuse midline glioma patients.

