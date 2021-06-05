China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $5.00 price target on the auto parts company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “China Automotive Systems is a holding company and has no significant business operations other than their interest in Genesis in which they manufacture power steering systems and other component parts for automobiles. “

Separately, Greenridge Global upgraded China Automotive Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of CAAS stock opened at $4.79 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.51. China Automotive Systems has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $13.69. The stock has a market cap of $147.78 million, a P/E ratio of -95.80 and a beta of 3.17.

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The auto parts company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. China Automotive Systems had a positive return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. Research analysts expect that China Automotive Systems will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of China Automotive Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in China Automotive Systems during the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in China Automotive Systems during the fourth quarter worth $111,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in China Automotive Systems during the first quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in China Automotive Systems during the fourth quarter worth $311,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

China Automotive Systems Company Profile

China Automotive Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China. It produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronic and hydraulic power steering systems and parts.

