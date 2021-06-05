Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $99.67.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CHH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Choice Hotels International from $84.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

In other news, SVP Scott E. Oaksmith sold 5,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total value of $623,983.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,902,371.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 8,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.57, for a total value of $948,010.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,649,900.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 68,857 shares of company stock valued at $7,988,493. Corporate insiders own 21.15% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Choice Hotels International during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 582.1% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in Choice Hotels International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CHH opened at $120.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 158.66, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.49. Choice Hotels International has a fifty-two week low of $75.04 and a fifty-two week high of $122.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.06.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $183.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.24 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 821.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Choice Hotels International will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

