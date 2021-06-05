Christopher Isaac Stone Sells 2,500 Shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) Stock

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) Director Christopher Isaac Stone sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $365,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,808. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Christopher Isaac Stone also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 28th, Christopher Isaac Stone sold 27,500 shares of Beyond Meat stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total transaction of $4,001,250.00.

BYND opened at $145.55 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $126.81. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.86 and a 1 year high of $221.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 16.13 and a current ratio of 18.12.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.15). Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 19.58% and a negative return on equity of 18.94%. The company had revenue of $108.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Beyond Meat’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on BYND. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Beyond Meat from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Beyond Meat from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Beyond Meat from $184.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. UBS Group raised their price target on Beyond Meat from $107.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Beyond Meat from $112.00 to $99.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.37.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Beyond Meat by 27.4% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,781,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459,561 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Beyond Meat by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,214,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,120,000 after acquiring an additional 41,126 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Beyond Meat by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,011,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,425,000 after acquiring an additional 269,382 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Beyond Meat by 14.4% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 984,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,038,000 after acquiring an additional 124,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Beyond Meat by 4.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 634,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,547,000 after acquiring an additional 24,273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.82% of the company’s stock.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, Go Beyond, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat and design trademarks.

