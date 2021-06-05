ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) to Post FY2025 Earnings of $0.22 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their FY2025 EPS estimates for ChromaDex in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel now expects that the company will earn $0.22 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.23. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CDXC. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of ChromaDex from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ChromaDex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of ChromaDex from $7.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th.

Shares of CDXC stock opened at $8.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $607.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.54 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.41. ChromaDex has a 1-year low of $3.82 and a 1-year high of $23.66.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). ChromaDex had a negative return on equity of 84.50% and a negative net margin of 35.92%. The company had revenue of $14.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.47 million.

In related news, CEO Robert N. Fried acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.65 per share, for a total transaction of $66,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 882,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,869,030.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen A. Block sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total transaction of $263,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $647,529.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in ChromaDex by 302.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,928 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of ChromaDex by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,896,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,905,000 after acquiring an additional 92,329 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of ChromaDex by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 95,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 16,800 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in ChromaDex by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sycale Advisors NY LLC increased its position in ChromaDex by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC now owns 714,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after buying an additional 142,700 shares in the last quarter. 32.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a bioscience company focusing on healthy aging. The company operates through three segments: Consumer products; Ingredients; and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. It researches on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+); provides finished dietary supplement products that contain its proprietary ingredients directly to consumers, as well as to distributors; and develops and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies and supplies these ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products.

