CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCO) Declares $0.49 Quarterly Dividend

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCO) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.4922 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th.
Shares of CHS stock opened at $29.08 on Friday. CHS has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $29.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.64.
About CHS
