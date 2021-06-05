CIBC Boosts Saputo (TSE:SAP) Price Target to C$45.00

Saputo (TSE:SAP) had its price objective lifted by CIBC from C$43.00 to C$45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SAP. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Saputo from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Saputo from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Desjardins raised shares of Saputo from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Saputo from C$38.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Saputo to C$40.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$43.50.

Shares of Saputo stock opened at C$37.58 on Friday. Saputo has a 1 year low of C$31.39 and a 1 year high of C$42.42. The company has a market capitalization of C$15.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$39.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. Saputo’s payout ratio is 46.18%.

Saputo Company Profile

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

